Kim Jong Un's Beijing Journey: A Diplomatic Metropolis Visit

A train associated with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seen in Beijing, indicating his attendance at an upcoming military parade with global figures. Accompanied by a motorcade, Kim's presence underscores his continued use of train travel for diplomatic visits since 2011.

Updated: 02-09-2025 14:12 IST
A train marked by a North Korean flag and featuring design elements associated with one used by leader Kim Jong Un was observed moving along a railway track in Beijing, according to witnesses from Reuters on Tuesday.

Soon after the train's sighting, a motorcade displaying a North Korean flag departed the Beijing Railway Station, a witness from Reuters reported. Kim is anticipated to participate in a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and other prominent leaders, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Since assuming leadership of North Korea in late 2011, Kim has consistently opted for train travel—a traditional mode of transport for the country's leaders—to visit neighboring China, Vietnam, and Russia.

