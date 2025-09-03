Left Menu

Applied Materials Revolutionizes Whitefield with Massive Office Lease

Applied Materials has leased a significant office space in Whitefield, Karnataka, investing heavily in a new Innovation Center for Semiconductor Manufacturing. Minister Priyank Kharge highlights this as a pivotal development for the state, enhancing the semiconductor industry and supporting numerous jobs in this expanding sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:47 IST
Applied Materials Revolutionizes Whitefield with Massive Office Lease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Semiconductor giant Applied Materials has announced a major move, leasing 8.06 lakh square feet of office space at ITPB, Whitefield, over the next decade. The deal, worth Rs 855 crore, underpins the company's growing footprint in the region.

Karnataka's IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge elaborated on social media, stating that this office space will host Applied Materials' expanding operations, alongside a pioneering Innovation Center for Semiconductor Manufacturing. This facility represents a significant Rs 4,851 crore investment and is expected to create approximately 1,500 jobs.

Kharge pointed out that this development is a major boost for Karnataka's semiconductor industry and enhances the state's Global Capability Centre ecosystem. He emphasized the importance of strategic discussions and government support in realizing this milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

 India
2
Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

 India
3
Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

 Global
4
Drugmakers Boost U.S. Manufacturing Amid Tariff Threats

Drugmakers Boost U.S. Manufacturing Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025