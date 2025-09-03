Applied Materials Revolutionizes Whitefield with Massive Office Lease
Applied Materials has leased a significant office space in Whitefield, Karnataka, investing heavily in a new Innovation Center for Semiconductor Manufacturing. Minister Priyank Kharge highlights this as a pivotal development for the state, enhancing the semiconductor industry and supporting numerous jobs in this expanding sector.
Semiconductor giant Applied Materials has announced a major move, leasing 8.06 lakh square feet of office space at ITPB, Whitefield, over the next decade. The deal, worth Rs 855 crore, underpins the company's growing footprint in the region.
Karnataka's IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge elaborated on social media, stating that this office space will host Applied Materials' expanding operations, alongside a pioneering Innovation Center for Semiconductor Manufacturing. This facility represents a significant Rs 4,851 crore investment and is expected to create approximately 1,500 jobs.
Kharge pointed out that this development is a major boost for Karnataka's semiconductor industry and enhances the state's Global Capability Centre ecosystem. He emphasized the importance of strategic discussions and government support in realizing this milestone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
