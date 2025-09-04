Left Menu

Bomb Blast Rocks Mezzah Neighborhood

An explosive device detonated in a car at the entrance of Damascus's Mezzah neighborhood, authorities confirmed. The initial blast did not result in casualties, according to Syria TV. Investigations are ongoing as officials seek to understand the motives and perpetrators behind the planting of the device.

In a shocking turn of events, a car explosion at the entrance of the Mezzah neighborhood has unsettled the Syrian capital, Damascus. The blast, believed to be caused by an explosive device planted in the vehicle, occurred on Wednesday, according to reports from the Syria TV, a pro-government news outlet.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties resulting from the explosion, offering some relief to residents of the area. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to determine who is behind this act and what their intentions might be.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing security challenges faced by the region, emphasizing the need for vigilance and swift action against such threats. More updates are expected as officials continue to probe the situation.

