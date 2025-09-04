Powering India: TDK's New Lithium-Ion Battery Plant Sparks Manufacturing Boom

On Thursday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a transformative lithium-ion battery plant in Sohna, Haryana. The plant, developed by Japanese firm TDK Corporation, signifies a major leap in India's electronics manufacturing efforts with a starting investment of Rs 3,000 crore.

The advanced facility will produce 20 crore battery packs each year, contributing significantly to India's requirement of 50 crore cell packs annually in the mobile phone sector. This new development highlights the government's focus on strengthening the electronics value chain domestically.

This initiative is expected to create over 5,000 jobs and attract more industry players. With support from the Haryana government, the plant is set to commence production by the end of the year, with the potential for future expansion.

