Powering India: TDK's New Lithium-Ion Battery Plant Sparks Manufacturing Boom
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated TDK Corporation's new lithium-ion battery plant in Sohna, Haryana, marking a significant step in India's electronics manufacturing value chain with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore. The plant aims to produce 20 crore battery packs annually, fulfilling nearly 40% of India's mobile phone battery needs.
On Thursday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a transformative lithium-ion battery plant in Sohna, Haryana. The plant, developed by Japanese firm TDK Corporation, signifies a major leap in India's electronics manufacturing efforts with a starting investment of Rs 3,000 crore.
The advanced facility will produce 20 crore battery packs each year, contributing significantly to India's requirement of 50 crore cell packs annually in the mobile phone sector. This new development highlights the government's focus on strengthening the electronics value chain domestically.
This initiative is expected to create over 5,000 jobs and attract more industry players. With support from the Haryana government, the plant is set to commence production by the end of the year, with the potential for future expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revving Up India: GST Rationalisation Ignites Auto Industry
GST Rate Rationalisation: A Boost to India's GDP and Agriculture Sector
Mumbai Ignites the Future of Fire and Safety at Fire India 2025
STEM Surge: India's Job Market Soars with Tech and Innovation
GST Overhaul: A Festive Gift for India's Economy