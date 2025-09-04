Left Menu

The Rise of Military-Founded Defence Tech Startups in Europe

In Europe, defence technology startups are experiencing significant growth, driven by increased defence spending and the founders' military backgrounds. Key players include German drone startup Quantum Systems, British cybersecurity firm CybSafe, and various innovative firms spanning the UK, Ukraine, and Scandinavia.

European defence technology startups are witnessing a surge in growth. This boom is largely fueled by increased regional defence spending and the unique military experiences of the founders. As these companies advance, their founders are leveraging their military backgrounds to innovate and strengthen their market positions.

Among the major players is Germany's Quantum Systems, a drone startup founded by former German Armed Forces officer Florian Seibel. The UK is also well-represented with CybSafe, a cybersecurity firm catering to both commercial and defence sectors, established by former UK Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel Oz Alashe.

The diverse range of startups includes those rooted in Ukraine, like Terminal Autonomy, co-founded by veterans from the U.S. and Australian militaries, and Buntar Aerospace, led by Ivan Kaunov. This trend continues in the Scandinavian region, with firms such as Norway's BlinkTroll and Finland's Nordic Defence Innovation Foundry, jointly founded by active Finnish Defence Forces reservists.

