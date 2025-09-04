India's 2D Materials: Pioneering the Future of Semiconductors

NITI Aayog on Thursday urged an early emphasis on the development of 2D materials to secure India's leadership in the semiconductor sector. The materials, despite their minute size, possess remarkable strength and electrical efficiency, marking them as pivotal for future technological advancements, the report indicated.

BVR Subrahmanyam, NITI Aayog CEO, stressed the need for ecosystem creation involving investment in talent, research, supply chains, and manufacturing. 'It's crucial we lead rather than lag,' he stated, highlighting the first-mover advantage in tech innovation.

Experts, including Debjani Ghosh and Mayank Shrivastava, pointed out the strategic importance of controlling tech choke points. With major global players investing in 2D materials, India must accelerate its efforts to eliminate dependency on licensed technologies and pioneer its own semiconductors.

(With inputs from agencies.)