Racing Ahead: India's Strategic Push Towards 2D Materials in Semiconductor Technology
Niti Aayog advocates for India to leverage 2D materials to transform its semiconductor sector, aiming for leadership in a field traditionally dominated by silicon. Recognizing 2D materials' advanced properties, industry leaders stress investing in R&D, supply chains, and setting standards to secure competitive advantage. The push emphasizes self-reliance and innovation.
Niti Aayog has strongly advocated for aggressively developing 2D materials in India's semiconductor sector. The goal is to achieve a leadership position in a space traditionally dominated by silicon, a material rapidly becoming outdated.
According to the Future Front Quarterly Insights report, these materials excel in strength and electrical conductivity. Industry experts stress the need for investment in research, supply chains, and manufacturing to secure a first-mover advantage.
The push towards adopting 2D materials is seen as a strategic move in global tech standards, setting India up for long-term leadership in semiconductors and future tech opportunities.
