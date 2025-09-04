India's Game Changer: Safeguarding Youth with Online Gaming Regulation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed the introduction of a new law regulating online gaming, asserting that it was implemented without succumbing to external pressures. The law aims to protect the nation's youth from the detrimental effects commonly associated with the digital world.

Addressing national award-winning teachers, Modi highlighted the vast job prospects within the online gaming market. He encouraged educators to inform students about these opportunities while stressing the importance of distinguishing between gaming and gambling.

The newly enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, prohibits online money games and bars financial institutions from processing related transactions. Modi reiterated his government's commitment to safeguarding young people, urging teachers to raise awareness about the potential dangers of addictive or exploitative digital content.