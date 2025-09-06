Hyundai Launches Probe into Supplier Employment Practices

Hyundai Motor announced a new investigation into its suppliers' employment practices following a significant raid by U.S. authorities at a car battery facility under construction in Georgia. Hundreds of workers were detained, prompting action from the South Korean automaker.

In a statement, Hyundai underscored the gravity of its role as a corporate citizen. The incident has highlighted the need for thorough oversight across its supply chain and contractor network.

As part of its response, Hyundai has placed Chris Susock, its North America chief manufacturing officer, in charge of the Georgia megasite's governance. The company aims to ensure that all suppliers and subcontractors comply with laws and regulations.

