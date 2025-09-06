Left Menu

Hyundai Launches Probe into Supplier Employment Practices

Hyundai Motor is initiating an investigation into the employment practices of its suppliers and subcontractors following a U.S. raid at its Georgia car battery facility. The company emphasizes the importance of supply chain oversight, with Chris Susock designated to oversee governance at the megasite.

Seoul | Updated: 06-09-2025 05:00 IST
  • South Korea

Hyundai Motor announced a new investigation into its suppliers' employment practices following a significant raid by U.S. authorities at a car battery facility under construction in Georgia. Hundreds of workers were detained, prompting action from the South Korean automaker.

In a statement, Hyundai underscored the gravity of its role as a corporate citizen. The incident has highlighted the need for thorough oversight across its supply chain and contractor network.

As part of its response, Hyundai has placed Chris Susock, its North America chief manufacturing officer, in charge of the Georgia megasite's governance. The company aims to ensure that all suppliers and subcontractors comply with laws and regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

