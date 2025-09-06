Left Menu

Former Chinese Securities Regulator Yi Huiman Under Investigation

Yi Huiman, a former top Chinese securities regulator, is under investigation for suspected legal violations. A veteran of ICBC and former head of the CSRC, Yi's probe is part of a broader anti-corruption effort targeting high-level officials. He was recently a deputy director in China's political advisory body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 09:28 IST
Former Chinese Securities Regulator Yi Huiman Under Investigation
investigation

Yi Huiman, a former leading figure in China's securities regulation, is the latest target in the nation's crackdown on corruption. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection confirmed the investigation, citing suspected serious violations of discipline and law.

Yi's career, characterized by prominent roles such as heading the China Securities Regulatory Commission, took a turn last week when he was detained by authorities. This action forms part of an intensified anti-corruption campaign targeting high-ranking officials.

In recent years, several regulatory officials have come under scrutiny. Yi, who participated in high-profile political meetings, is now the latest addition to this list, following similar investigations into figures like Wang Jianjun and Wu Guofang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mitchell Starc Chooses Test and ODI Legacy Over T20 Spotlight

Mitchell Starc Chooses Test and ODI Legacy Over T20 Spotlight

 Australia
2
Lyno AI: The Market's Best Bet for 2025 Crypto Presales

Lyno AI: The Market's Best Bet for 2025 Crypto Presales

 United States
3
Humanitarian Hub in Gaza: A Strategic Move by Israeli Forces

Humanitarian Hub in Gaza: A Strategic Move by Israeli Forces

 Egypt
4
Bridging Gaps: Transforming Ladakh into a Model of Progress and Connectivity

Bridging Gaps: Transforming Ladakh into a Model of Progress and Connectivity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025