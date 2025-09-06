Former Chinese Securities Regulator Yi Huiman Under Investigation
Yi Huiman, a former top Chinese securities regulator, is under investigation for suspected legal violations. A veteran of ICBC and former head of the CSRC, Yi's probe is part of a broader anti-corruption effort targeting high-level officials. He was recently a deputy director in China's political advisory body.
Yi Huiman, a former leading figure in China's securities regulation, is the latest target in the nation's crackdown on corruption. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection confirmed the investigation, citing suspected serious violations of discipline and law.
Yi's career, characterized by prominent roles such as heading the China Securities Regulatory Commission, took a turn last week when he was detained by authorities. This action forms part of an intensified anti-corruption campaign targeting high-ranking officials.
In recent years, several regulatory officials have come under scrutiny. Yi, who participated in high-profile political meetings, is now the latest addition to this list, following similar investigations into figures like Wang Jianjun and Wu Guofang.
