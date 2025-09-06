Former Chinese Securities Regulator Yi Huiman Under Investigation

Yi Huiman, a former leading figure in China's securities regulation, is the latest target in the nation's crackdown on corruption. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection confirmed the investigation, citing suspected serious violations of discipline and law.

Yi's career, characterized by prominent roles such as heading the China Securities Regulatory Commission, took a turn last week when he was detained by authorities. This action forms part of an intensified anti-corruption campaign targeting high-ranking officials.

In recent years, several regulatory officials have come under scrutiny. Yi, who participated in high-profile political meetings, is now the latest addition to this list, following similar investigations into figures like Wang Jianjun and Wu Guofang.

(With inputs from agencies.)