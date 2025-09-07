Left Menu

Internet Disruption Sparks Concerns Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Undersea cable cuts in the Red Sea have affected internet access in Asia and the Middle East, increasing latency, as per experts. The disruptions coincide with aggressive regional activities by Yemen's Houthi rebels, although they deny involvement. Countries like India, Pakistan, and UAE reported internet slowdowns, highlighting network vulnerabilities.

Dubai | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:52 IST
Undersea cable disruptions in the Red Sea have resulted in widespread internet slowdowns in parts of Asia and the Middle East, industry experts revealed. The incident, impacting key cable systems like SMW4 and IMEWE, raises questions about potential causes, as suspicions fall on Yemen's Houthi rebels amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Microsoft has confirmed that increased latency issues are affecting internet services through the Middle East, though connectivity outside the region remains stable. Significant internet slowdowns were reported in India, Pakistan, and the UAE, highlighting the internet infrastructure's vulnerability to such disruptions.

As cable repairs could take weeks, the strategic importance of undersea cables and their susceptibility to both accidental and deliberate damage become a focal point, amid unresolved tensions involving the Houthis and regional stakeholders. No immediate solutions have been provided by the responsible authorities.

