Left Menu

Amber Group Secures Major Investment Boost for ILJIN Electronics

Amber Group's subsidiary ILJIN Electronics will raise Rs 1,200 crore from private equity investors, including ChrysCapital and InCred Growth Partners. The investment will be used to scale ILJIN's operations, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and pursue strategic acquisitions, supporting India's self-reliance vision in electronics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:19 IST
Amber Group Secures Major Investment Boost for ILJIN Electronics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial maneuver, the Amber Group announced that its subsidiary, ILJIN Electronics India, will secure Rs 1,200 crore from key private equity investors. Notable participants in this fundraising include ChrysCapital, contributing Rs 1,100 crore, and InCred Growth Partners Fund I with Rs 100 crore.

This capital injection marks ILJIN's first external funding round, aimed at scaling operations and boosting manufacturing capabilities. The strategic financial infusion aligns with India's 'Aatmanirbhar' initiative, focusing on self-reliance, particularly under government schemes like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

ILJIN Electronics, known for its expertise in manufacturing printed circuit boards (PCBs) and assembly for multiple sectors, reported impressive revenues of Rs 2,194 crore for FY25. The company is poised to leverage this fresh capital for talent acquisition and expanding facilities, strengthening its footprint in the electronics industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

 India
2
Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

 India
3
Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

 Global
4
Rajasthan Extends Aid to Uttarakhand Amidst Natural Disaster Crisis

Rajasthan Extends Aid to Uttarakhand Amidst Natural Disaster Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025