Amber Group Secures Major Investment Boost for ILJIN Electronics

In a significant financial maneuver, the Amber Group announced that its subsidiary, ILJIN Electronics India, will secure Rs 1,200 crore from key private equity investors. Notable participants in this fundraising include ChrysCapital, contributing Rs 1,100 crore, and InCred Growth Partners Fund I with Rs 100 crore.

This capital injection marks ILJIN's first external funding round, aimed at scaling operations and boosting manufacturing capabilities. The strategic financial infusion aligns with India's 'Aatmanirbhar' initiative, focusing on self-reliance, particularly under government schemes like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

ILJIN Electronics, known for its expertise in manufacturing printed circuit boards (PCBs) and assembly for multiple sectors, reported impressive revenues of Rs 2,194 crore for FY25. The company is poised to leverage this fresh capital for talent acquisition and expanding facilities, strengthening its footprint in the electronics industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)