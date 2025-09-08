Haryana's ERSS-112: A Technological Revolution in Emergency Response

Haryana's Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112), launched in 2021, has emerged as a model for efficient public safety management, having handled over 2.50 crore calls and dispatched services in 51.95 lakh cases, according to officials.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sumita Misra, highlighted the system's success in reducing emergency response times from 24.18 minutes in 2021 to just 12.45 minutes in 2025, along with achieving a 91.63% citizen satisfaction rate. ERSS-112 combines various emergency numbers into a single, streamlined platform, offering vital services ranging from police and fire assistance to cybercrime management.

The system's centralised control room, staffed 24/7, and its fleet of 1,727 GPS-enabled emergency response vehicles ensure rapid resource deployment. Furthermore, a pilot scheme integrates private ambulances for cashless treatment of road accident victims. The Haryana government's commitment to innovation and public safety has positioned ERSS-112 as a benchmark, with plans for further integration and AI-driven emergency management advancements.

