Left Menu

Portugal's Prime Minister Seeks Xi's Help for Peace in Ukraine

Portugal's Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to leverage China's relationship with Russia to mediate a peaceful resolution in Ukraine. During his visit, Montenegro emphasized Portugal's interest in bolstering economic ties with China, amidst EU concerns about China's regional economic influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:20 IST
Portugal's Prime Minister Seeks Xi's Help for Peace in Ukraine
Luis Montenegro

Portugal's Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, has appealed to Chinese President Xi Jinping to utilize China's close ties with Russia to help establish peace in Ukraine. Montenegro made the plea during a significant meeting in Beijing, marking the first visit by a Portuguese head of government to China in nearly a decade.

The visit, which follows a major military parade attended by Russia and North Korea's leaders, underscores Portugal's intent to forge stronger relations with Asia's economic powerhouses, China and Japan. Montenegro is motivated by a desire to offset economic challenges imposed by former U.S. tariffs and to strengthen Portugal's standing in the global economy.

Montenegro also expressed gratitude for China's investment during Portugal's financial crisis, although issues like the ban on Chinese 5G equipment persist. While promoting bilateral cooperation, Xi pledged that China is committed to deepening strategic communication with Portugal to ensure a healthy bilateral relationship.

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Political Turmoil: Ministers Resign Amid Deadly Protests, Calls for PM's Ouster

Nepal's Political Turmoil: Ministers Resign Amid Deadly Protests, Calls for ...

 Nepal
2
15th Vice Presidential Election: A Political Tug of War

15th Vice Presidential Election: A Political Tug of War

 India
3
Uttarakhand CM Honors Himalayas and Kargil Hero on Special Day

Uttarakhand CM Honors Himalayas and Kargil Hero on Special Day

 India
4
GST Reforms Offer Boost to Cupid Limited's FMCG and Diagnostic Ventures

GST Reforms Offer Boost to Cupid Limited's FMCG and Diagnostic Ventures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025