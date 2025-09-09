Portugal's Prime Minister Seeks Xi's Help for Peace in Ukraine
Portugal's Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to leverage China's relationship with Russia to mediate a peaceful resolution in Ukraine. During his visit, Montenegro emphasized Portugal's interest in bolstering economic ties with China, amidst EU concerns about China's regional economic influence.
Portugal's Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, has appealed to Chinese President Xi Jinping to utilize China's close ties with Russia to help establish peace in Ukraine. Montenegro made the plea during a significant meeting in Beijing, marking the first visit by a Portuguese head of government to China in nearly a decade.
The visit, which follows a major military parade attended by Russia and North Korea's leaders, underscores Portugal's intent to forge stronger relations with Asia's economic powerhouses, China and Japan. Montenegro is motivated by a desire to offset economic challenges imposed by former U.S. tariffs and to strengthen Portugal's standing in the global economy.
Montenegro also expressed gratitude for China's investment during Portugal's financial crisis, although issues like the ban on Chinese 5G equipment persist. While promoting bilateral cooperation, Xi pledged that China is committed to deepening strategic communication with Portugal to ensure a healthy bilateral relationship.
