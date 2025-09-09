Dior's Shanghai Branch Faces Penalty Over Data Leaks
Dior's Shanghai branch faces repercussions for illegally transferring customers' personal data to France, resulting in a data breach in May. China's authorities revealed the company failed to conduct a security assessment or notify users prior. The local security authority imposed an administrative penalty.
Dior's Shanghai branch has been implicated in a significant data breach after transferring customers' personal information to its French headquarters without proper authorization, according to a statement from China's public security authority on Tuesday.
The infraction occurred as Dior did not carry out the necessary security assessments, nor did it inform users or encrypt the data in line with established protocols.
In response to the breach, the local public security authority has administered an administrative penalty against the company, underscoring the importance of adhering to data protection regulations.
