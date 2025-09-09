Dior's Shanghai Branch Faces Penalty Over Data Leaks

Dior's Shanghai branch has been implicated in a significant data breach after transferring customers' personal information to its French headquarters without proper authorization, according to a statement from China's public security authority on Tuesday.

The infraction occurred as Dior did not carry out the necessary security assessments, nor did it inform users or encrypt the data in line with established protocols.

In response to the breach, the local public security authority has administered an administrative penalty against the company, underscoring the importance of adhering to data protection regulations.

