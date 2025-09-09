Left Menu

ISRO's Role in Operation Sindoor: A Leap in Space Defense

ISRO's extensive use of satellites and over 400 scientists supported Operation Sindoor. The mission highlighted space technology's role in defense and coincides with India's Gaganyaan project aiming for human spaceflight by 2027. ISRO plans to achieve a crewed mission and a national space station by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:40 IST
During Operation Sindoor, ISRO's satellites and a team of more than 400 scientists worked tirelessly to ensure seamless communication and observation capabilities, announced ISRO chairperson V Narayanan at the National Management Convention of the All India Management Association (AIMA) on Tuesday.

The extensive deployment of space technology during the operation brought into focus the strategic role of the space sector in defense scenarios. This included a significant reliance on drones and advanced defense systems like the indigenous Akash Teer.

Meanwhile, the Gaganyaan project progresses, with 7,700 ground tests already completed towards achieving India's first human spaceflight by 2027. Two crewed missions have been approved, aligning with plans to establish a national space station by 2035 as per directives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

