ISRO's Role in Operation Sindoor: A Leap in Space Defense

During Operation Sindoor, ISRO's satellites and a team of more than 400 scientists worked tirelessly to ensure seamless communication and observation capabilities, announced ISRO chairperson V Narayanan at the National Management Convention of the All India Management Association (AIMA) on Tuesday.

The extensive deployment of space technology during the operation brought into focus the strategic role of the space sector in defense scenarios. This included a significant reliance on drones and advanced defense systems like the indigenous Akash Teer.

Meanwhile, the Gaganyaan project progresses, with 7,700 ground tests already completed towards achieving India's first human spaceflight by 2027. Two crewed missions have been approved, aligning with plans to establish a national space station by 2035 as per directives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.