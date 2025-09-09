London's Commuter Chaos: Strike Sparks Surge in Bikes and Boats

In a significant disruption to London's public transport, a staff strike has ground the city's underground 'Tube' network to a halt for the second consecutive day. Commuters have resorted to alternative modes, including bikes, buses, and river transport, to navigate the city and reach workplaces.

The absence of underground trains has resulted in increased demand for shared bike services, with companies like Lime and Forest reporting a spike in trips. Lime observed a 58% rise in usage, while Forest noted a doubling of riders during morning hours. River transport services such as Uber Boat by Thames Clippers have also seen a substantial uptick in passengers.

Central to the strike are issues concerning pay and working conditions. The RMT union, representing the staff, is demanding better compensation and revised shift patterns. The strike has implications beyond transportation, with the London economy facing potential losses of up to 230 million pounds. A resolution remains urgent, emphasized by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government.

