House Leaders to Bridge U.S.-China Divide in Landmark Visit

A bipartisan group of U.S. House Representatives plans a groundbreaking visit to China this month, the first since 2019. Organized by Rep. Adam Smith, the trip aims to foster dialogue amid strained relations between Washington and Beijing over trade, technology, and geopolitical issues.

A bipartisan delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives will embark on a historic visit to China later this month, marking the first such trip since 2019. The information was confirmed by the lawmakers and reported by NBC News on Tuesday.

The congressional visit, spearheaded by U.S. Representative Adam Smith of Washington state, former chair of the House Armed Services Committee, will include both Democratic and Republican members from the committee. Notably absent from the delegation is the committee's current chair, Republican U.S. Representative Mike Rogers.

This visit comes amid tense relations between the U.S. and China, with ongoing disputes over trade tariffs, technology, cybersecurity, and policies related to Hong Kong and Taiwan. Smith emphasized the significance of the trip to initiate dialogue between the two nations, stressing its importance in an interview with NBC.

