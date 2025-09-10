Germany Enforces New Security Laws to Protect Critical Infrastructure

The German government has enacted new legislation, known as the KRITIS law, mandating that operators of critical infrastructure bolster their security protocols. The move comes as a response to heightened tension following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has underscored Europe's susceptibility to disruptions ranging from natural disasters to deliberate sabotage.

This legislation aligns with a European Union directive and applies to sectors such as energy, transport, finance, health, and water. Operators are now legally required to implement security measures, which might include erecting barbed-wire fences, installing security cameras, and deploying motion detectors at their facilities.

Authorities have been vocal about the threat posed by potential sabotage and cyberattacks, particularly highlighting risks from Russia and China. Companies must now assess their risk exposure, devise resilience strategies, and report significant outages. Failure to comply can result in fines. The law classifies infrastructure that serves over 500,000 people as critical, emphasizing the scale and significance of the protections.