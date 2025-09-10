Reckless Skies: Russian Drone Breach in Poland
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned the reckless breach of Poland's airspace by Russian drones. While Moscow denies responsibility, Rutte urged Putin to cease hostilities in Ukraine and respect international boundaries. NATO remains vigilant in defending its territory amidst ongoing assessments of the incident.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has labeled the violation of Poland's airspace by Russian drones as 'absolutely reckless.' On Wednesday, he emphasized that a comprehensive evaluation of the occurrence is still in progress.
Rutte highlighted the incident's inherent danger, irrespective of whether it was intentional or accidental. He underscored NATO's readiness to protect its member states.
Rutte sent a strong message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging a cessation of the Ukraine conflict and adherence to international airspace. Meanwhile, Moscow has denied any involvement.
