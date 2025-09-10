Chile's Economic Outlook: A Steady Climb Ahead
Chile's central bank has upgraded its GDP growth forecast for this year to between 2.25% and 2.75%, slightly increasing from a previous range. It's also set higher growth expectations for next year, predicting inflation will align with the bank's 3% target by the third quarter of 2026.
Updated: 10-09-2025 17:52 IST
Chile's central bank is optimistic about the nation's economic trajectory, predicting a gross domestic product (GDP) growth between 2.25% and 2.75% for this year.
The bank has revised its previous forecast, nudging up the lower end from 2%, and anticipates even more robust growth next year, estimating a range of 1.75% to 2.75%.
Additionally, the institution forecasts inflation aligning with its target of 3% by the third quarter of 2026, reflecting a stable economic outlook.
