Chile's Economic Outlook: A Steady Climb Ahead

Chile's central bank is optimistic about the nation's economic trajectory, predicting a gross domestic product (GDP) growth between 2.25% and 2.75% for this year.

The bank has revised its previous forecast, nudging up the lower end from 2%, and anticipates even more robust growth next year, estimating a range of 1.75% to 2.75%.

Additionally, the institution forecasts inflation aligning with its target of 3% by the third quarter of 2026, reflecting a stable economic outlook.

