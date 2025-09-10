NATO's Unmanned Challenge: Drone Incursions in Polish Airspace

In a significant breach, NATO aircraft intercepted drones that entered Polish airspace, believed to be from Russia. NATO sought to assure citizens of its effective response to this escalation from the Ukrainian conflict.

Mark Rutte, NATO's Secretary-General, praised the swift action, emphasizing the alliance's robust air defense mechanisms. However, experts raised concerns about NATO's preparedness against drones and urged proactive strategies to deter future incursions.

Questions surround the cost-effectiveness of using advanced military hardware against low-cost drones, as analysts call for an updated defense approach. The ongoing situation underscores the complexities of modern warfare and NATO's strategic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)