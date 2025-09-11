Aimtron Group Launches Subsidiary in Gujarat to Boost Mechatronics

Aimtron Group has taken a significant step in expanding its operations by establishing a wholly-owned subsidiary, Aimtron Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd., in Gujarat. The company announced this development on Thursday, along with a financial commitment of Rs 3 crore towards its share capital.

The launch is supported by Rs 100 crore raised through convertible warrants issued on a preferential basis, as per a company statement. The new greenfield facility is anticipated to initially create 250-300 direct jobs, with the potential to expand to over 1,000 as it scales its operations. Furthermore, the development is expected to generate an additional 2,500 indirect jobs within its supply chain and related services.

Specializing in end-to-end mechatronic solutions, Aimtron Mechatronics is set to meet the increasing demands in sectors such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, defense, and drones. The facility plays a crucial role in Aimtron Group's strategy to boost its revenues to Rs 750 crore, benefiting from governmental subsidies and Production Linked Incentive schemes as it contributes to the Group's consolidated revenues within three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)