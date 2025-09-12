Fujian Aircraft Carrier Navigates Taiwan Strait Amidst Tensions
China's third and most advanced aircraft carrier, the Fujian, recently traversed the Taiwan Strait, a point of contention between China and the democratic Taiwan. The carrier is undergoing trials before formal service. China's military presence around Taiwan has increased as Beijing asserts territorial claims contested by Taiwan.
China's navy reported that the Fujian, its third and most advanced aircraft carrier, recently sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait. This waterway divides China from the democratic island of Taiwan.
The carrier, unveiled in 2022, is undergoing sea trials before entering formal service. Its current mission includes scientific research trials and training in the South China Sea.
China has bolstered its military presence around Taiwan over recent years, conducting exercises to assert its sovereignty, a claim rejected by Taiwan's government. Meanwhile, Taiwan's defense ministry has not commented on the latest developments.
