EU Fast-Tracks Review of 2035 Car Emission Targets

The European Commission is expediting its review of car CO2 targets from 2035, moving the deadline up to the end of 2025. Additionally, the Commission plans to introduce a new regulatory category for small electric vehicles manufactured in Europe, according to EU sources.

Brussels | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:42 IST
EU Fast-Tracks Review of 2035 Car Emission Targets
The European Commission is accelerating its scheduled review of the 2035 car CO2 targets to the end of 2025, earlier than the previously planned 2026 date, sources informed Reuters on Friday.

In conjunction with this move, insiders revealed that the Commission intends to establish a new regulatory classification for small electric vehicles produced within Europe.

This decision underscores the EU's commitment to sustainable automotive practices and the advancement of electric mobility in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

