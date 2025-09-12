EU Fast-Tracks Review of 2035 Car Emission Targets

The European Commission is accelerating its scheduled review of the 2035 car CO2 targets to the end of 2025, earlier than the previously planned 2026 date, sources informed Reuters on Friday.

In conjunction with this move, insiders revealed that the Commission intends to establish a new regulatory classification for small electric vehicles produced within Europe.

This decision underscores the EU's commitment to sustainable automotive practices and the advancement of electric mobility in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

