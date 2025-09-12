EU Fast-Tracks Review of 2035 Car Emission Targets
The European Commission is expediting its review of car CO2 targets from 2035, moving the deadline up to the end of 2025. Additionally, the Commission plans to introduce a new regulatory category for small electric vehicles manufactured in Europe, according to EU sources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:42 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission is accelerating its scheduled review of the 2035 car CO2 targets to the end of 2025, earlier than the previously planned 2026 date, sources informed Reuters on Friday.
In conjunction with this move, insiders revealed that the Commission intends to establish a new regulatory classification for small electric vehicles produced within Europe.
This decision underscores the EU's commitment to sustainable automotive practices and the advancement of electric mobility in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Community-Led Conservation: A Blueprint for Future Sustainability in Arunachal Pradesh
WNS Unveils Landmark Sustainability Report for a Resilient Future
Transforming Tracks: India's Railway Expansion for Connectivity and Sustainability
India's Steel Sector Gears Up for Global Leadership Amid Sustainability Focus
Hexaware Elevates to Gold Standard in Sustainability