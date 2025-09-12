Left Menu

Russian-Belarusian Electronics Surge in Missiles Fired at Ukraine

Ukraine is discovering an increasing amount of Russian and Belarusian electronics in missile debris, suggesting Russia's growing ability to substitute Western components. The findings raise concerns over the quality and effectiveness of these locally-produced components in missiles used during the conflict.

Updated: 12-09-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:01 IST
Russian-Belarusian Electronics Surge in Missiles Fired at Ukraine
Ukraine is identifying more Russian and Belarusian electronics in the debris of missiles launched by Moscow, indicating a shift in sourcing for components, according to a senior Ukrainian official.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, an advisor to President Zelenskiy on sanctions policy, revealed that Russia is increasingly able to replace Western components with domestic and Belarusian alternatives. Western nations have tried to cut off Russia's access to advanced foreign technology used in its Ukrainian conflict, but Ukraine's findings suggest a growing domestic capability.

Despite the lower quality of these local components, particularly chips, they reportedly do not affect missile performance, Vlasiuk noted. He added that the Iskander missiles, both ballistic and cruise versions, continue to be employed by Russia, with Belarus as a significant ally supporting Moscow's military strategies.

