AI Revolution: Transforming Governance in Kerala

Kerala State IT Mission and Kerala Startup Mission are seeking innovative AI solutions for governance under the 'K-AI Initiative: AI for Governance' program. This initiative invites innovators, students, and startups to develop AI technologies addressing real-world challenges faced by state departments, aiming for smarter, faster public service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala State IT Mission, in collaboration with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), is pioneering a new initiative named 'K-AI Initiative: AI for Governance.' They are calling upon innovators, students, researchers, and startups to present artificial intelligence (AI) solutions tailored to tackle governance challenges identified by various state departments.

The initiative is hailed as a flagship program to accelerate the integration of AI into government operations, fostering a synergistic environment where technology aligns with public service. This program aims for governance that is more intelligent, efficient, and citizen-focused.

Departments like Health, Agriculture, and Education are keen to employ AI-based solutions. For instance, the Health Department is exploring AI to predict disease outbreaks, while the Agriculture Department is considering using AI for pest prediction and crop assessment. The Devaswom Board plans to use AI for managing large crowds during temple pilgrimages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

