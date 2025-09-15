Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Musk's Starlink service back up after brief outage affects thousands of users

Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink was back online for most users after a brief outage on Monday, according to tracking website Downdetector.com. The number of U.S. users reporting issues fell below 1,000 as of 1:15 a.m. ET (0515 GMT), down from a peak of more than 43,000, Downdetector said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 11:12 IST
The number of U.S. users reporting issues fell below 1,000 as of 1:15 a.m. ET (0515 GMT), down from a peak of more than 43,000, Downdetector said. The platform tracks outages by collating status reports from multiple sources. Starlink's website reported an outage early on Monday, without providing further details.

"Starlink is currently experiencing a service outage. Our team is investigating," it said. The message has since been removed.

Starlink, operated by Musk's SpaceX, provides internet services via a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites and is widely used in remote areas and conflict zones. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

