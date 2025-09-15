iValue Infosolutions IPO to open on Sep 18; sets price band at Rs 284-299/share

Creador-backed iValue Infosolutions on Monday fixed a price band of Rs 284 to Rs 299 per share for its upcoming Rs 560-crore initial public offering (IPO).

At the upper end, the company is valued at around Rs 1,600 crore.

The Bengaluru-based company's maiden public offering will open on September 18 and close on September 22, according to a public announcement.

The IPO is a complete offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.87 crore equity shares by promoters, an investor and individual shareholders, worth Rs 560 crore at the upper end of the price band.

As part of the issue, Sundara (Mauritius) Ltd, an affiliate of private equity firm Creador, will offload 1.10 crore equity shares, while the promoters will sell 38 lakh shares.

Since the entire issue is an OFS, all proceeds will go directly to the selling shareholders rather than the company.

The company said the IPO is intended to achieve the benefits of listing equity shares on the stock exchanges and to facilitate the OFS for selling shareholders.

iValue Infosolutions is an enterprise technology solutions specialist offering comprehensive, purpose-built solutions for securing and managing digital applications and data.

It primarily serves large enterprises in their digital transformation journeys by working with system integrators and OEMs to identify, recommend, and deploy solutions that ensure the performance, availability, scalability, and security of applications and data.

Founded in 2008, the company operates across eight locations in India and has an international presence in six markets -- Singapore, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Cambodia, and Kenya.

As of March 31, 2025, iValue's network of 109 OEM partners included leading names such as Check Point, Forcepoint, Hitachi, Tenable, Yubico, Imperva, Arista, Splunk, Nutanix, and Google Cloud.

In terms of issue allocation, 50 per cent of the IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of iValue Infosolutions are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 25.

