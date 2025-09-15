Left Menu

UK fighter jets to join NATO's 'Eastern Sentry' mission

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 21:55 IST
British fighter jets will fly air defence missions over Poland to counter aerial threats, including drones, from Russia as part of NATO's Eastern Sentry mission, the British government said on Monday. The announcement comes after Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace last week.

Royal Air Force Typhoons will join allied forces, including from Denmark, France, and Germany, to bolster NATO's defence and deterrence along its eastern flank, the government statement said, adding that the jets were due to fly missions over Poland in the coming days.

