Left Menu

India Prepares for the Mumbai-to-Bangalore Electric Rail Project: A Green Leap Forward

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026, to be held in New Delhi in February, aims to unite global leaders, innovators, and policymakers to foster AI's transformative impact on economic growth and sustainability. The government also announced initiatives to advance indigenous AI models and expand AI data labs and fellowships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 00:32 IST
India Prepares for the Mumbai-to-Bangalore Electric Rail Project: A Green Leap Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The bustling capital of India, New Delhi, is set to host the highly anticipated India-AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19-20. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will draw global leaders, innovators, and policymakers to collaborate on a unified vision for Artificial Intelligence.

This summit arrives at a pivotal moment as countries worldwide strive to harness AI's transformative capabilities to bolster economic progress and innovation, underscored by a growing call for responsible and ethical AI governance frameworks.

Further cementing India's leadership in AI, eight new entities have been selected to spearhead foundational AI models, reflecting the nation's aspirations for AI excellence. These initiatives encompass diverse sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, and multilingual domains, emphasizing indigenous AI model development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Choice for Mysuru Dasara Inauguration

Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Choice for Mysuru Dasara Inauguration

 India
2
Late-Night Arrests After Cow Slaughter Encounter in Saharanpur

Late-Night Arrests After Cow Slaughter Encounter in Saharanpur

 India
3
South Korea Prioritizes Worker Visa Issues Amidst Massive U.S. Investment Plans

South Korea Prioritizes Worker Visa Issues Amidst Massive U.S. Investment Pl...

 Global
4
Germany Awaits EU Proposal on Frozen Russian Assets

Germany Awaits EU Proposal on Frozen Russian Assets

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025