India Prepares for the Mumbai-to-Bangalore Electric Rail Project: A Green Leap Forward

The bustling capital of India, New Delhi, is set to host the highly anticipated India-AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19-20. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will draw global leaders, innovators, and policymakers to collaborate on a unified vision for Artificial Intelligence.

This summit arrives at a pivotal moment as countries worldwide strive to harness AI's transformative capabilities to bolster economic progress and innovation, underscored by a growing call for responsible and ethical AI governance frameworks.

Further cementing India's leadership in AI, eight new entities have been selected to spearhead foundational AI models, reflecting the nation's aspirations for AI excellence. These initiatives encompass diverse sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, and multilingual domains, emphasizing indigenous AI model development.

(With inputs from agencies.)