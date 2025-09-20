Left Menu

Trump's Bold H-1B Visa Fee Proposal

President Donald Trump plans to implement a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas as part of his immigration crackdown. The plan aims to reduce H-1B visa usage and revise wage levels. This visa program, vital for foreign tech workers, faces significant changes pending a presidential proclamation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:04 IST
Donald Trump

In a major policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to introduce a substantial $100,000 fee for H-1B visas. This move, reported by Bloomberg News and citing a White House official, is part of Trump's broader immigration crackdown strategy, aimed at reducing the program's usage.

While Reuters has yet to confirm the report, it is anticipated that Trump may sign a proclamation soon enforcing this new fee. The initiative seeks to restrict entry under the H-1B visa program unless the hefty fee is paid, highlighting Trump's tough stance on immigration.

Furthermore, the president intends to revise the prevailing-wage levels associated with the H-1B visas. This change is expected to further limit their application, impacting the technology sector where many roles are filled by foreign professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

