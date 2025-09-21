US Health Sector Undergoes Strategic Shifts Amid COVID-19 and Pharmaceutical Innovations
Recent developments in the health sector include GE Healthcare exploring selling its China unit, U.S. vaccine advisors modifying COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, the US FDA's approval of new formulations of therapies, and discussions surrounding hepatitis B vaccines for newborns. The health agenda is marked by innovation, policy shifts, and strategic alignments.
In recent health news, GE Healthcare is reportedly considering the sale of its China unit, or forming a local partnership, as the multinational seeks to streamline its operations in the region. This comes amid broader moves by US healthcare firms to maximize local collaborations and investments.
The US Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has shifted its stance on COVID-19 vaccines, advising that shots should be administered through shared decision-making with medical providers. This move signals a nuanced approach to public immunization strategies under the leadership of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Meanwhile, the FDA has approved a new subcutaneous form of Merck's cancer therapy Keytruda, offering patients a more convenient delivery method. This approval is expected to enhance patient compliance and improve the efficiency of therapy administration in clinical settings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
