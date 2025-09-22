H-1B Visa Fee Hike Threatens Tech Industry's Talent Pool

The Trump administration's plan to impose a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications threatens a critical source of skilled labor for the technology industry, potentially impacting its reliance on foreign workers. Tech giants and banks are urging employees to remain in the U.S. amid the proposed changes.

Industry experts express concern over potential consequences, with larger companies like Amazon, Google, and Meta facing significant financial implications. Analysts warn that the policy may drive emerging U.S. businesses to relocate research and engineering centers abroad due to a shortage of qualified workers.

In response, there is an expectation of increased lobbying efforts from U.S.-based technology providers to soften the policy's impact. Furthermore, the visa fee hike is likely to expedite the use of AI technologies to compensate for potential workforce scarcities in the tech sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)