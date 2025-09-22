Cognizant's New Vision: Thirumala Arohi Takes Charge as Chief Learning Officer
Thirumala Arohi is appointed as Cognizant's Chief Learning Officer, leading their global learning and development. With extensive experience from Infosys, Arohi will reshape Cognizant's learning ecosystem, focusing on innovative education models and strategic partnerships to enhance talent, technology, and future work strategies.
- Country:
- India
Cognizant, a leading IT company, has announced the appointment of Thirumala Arohi as its new Chief Learning Officer. Reporting to Kathy Diaz, the Chief People Officer, Arohi brings a wealth of experience, most recently from his tenure at Infosys.
In his new role, Arohi will oversee the reimagining of Cognizant's learning programs and platforms. His responsibilities include exploring upskilling models and strategic partnerships while promoting thought leadership in talent and technology. His expertise will be pivotal in driving the company's global narrative on the future of work.
Arohi's previous roles have equipped him with a strong business-centric perspective, enabling him to align learning initiatives with organizational performance and growth. This appointment marks a crucial step in Cognizant's efforts to elevate enterprise learning in the era of AI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI Revolutionizes Education in India's Multilingual Landscape
Pondicherry Univ. VC Prof. Prakash Babu Highlights Psychology Role in Education
Jaro Education's IPO Set to Redefine Ed-Tech Investment Landscape
Assam Cabinet Approves New Initiatives on Policing, Tea Worker Bonuses, and Education Developments
Transforming Smiles: Osstem Implant Expands Dental Education in India