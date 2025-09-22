Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet on Artificial Intelligence

In a bold move to solidify its position as a leader in artificial intelligence technology, Nvidia has committed to investing up to $100 billion in OpenAI, the creator behind ChatGPT. The new partnership, confirmed on Monday, includes the deployment of at least 10 gigawatts of compute capacity, an ambitious goal aimed at reinforcing Nvidia's central role in the AI ecosystem.

Analysts have responded positively to the collaboration. Matt Britzman of Hargreaves Lansdown emphasized the immense revenue potential, estimating that each gigawatt of AI center capacity could generate $50 billion, making this partnership potentially worth $500 billion. Jacob Bourne from eMarketer added that this deal underscores Nvidia's firm grasp on the GPU market, dismissing threats from other chipmakers or in-house technologies from major tech firms.

For OpenAI, this relationship signals greater autonomy from Microsoft as it pursues advanced model development. Ben Bajarin, CEO of Creative Strategies, noted that Nvidia's support is crucial for OpenAI's expansion to meet the rising demands for its AI services, which heavily rely on Nvidia's technology. Overall, this strategic partnership is a clear indication of Nvidia's influence in shaping next-generation AI infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)