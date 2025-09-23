Cactus Communications Appoints Siddharth Bhatia to Propel Global Sales Growth

Cactus Communications, a prominent player in the AI-driven solutions landscape for scholarly publishing, has announced the appointment of Siddharth Bhatia as Chief Growth Officer for Institutional Sales (West). Bhatia's primary mandate will be to bolster the company's B2B sales efforts across Western and EMEA regions, focusing on enhancing enterprise growth and accelerating revenue streams.

Entering its third decade, CACTUS is refining its strategies, concentrating on pioneering solutions, forming vital partnerships, and preparing for future growth phases. Bhatia's task is to fortify CACTUS' standing in institutional and enterprise ventures, increasing its market footprint, and sustaining growth. He previously excelled at WNS Global Services, where he expanded the data, analytics, and AI domains.

CEO Akhilesh Ayer expressed confidence in Bhatia's capabilities, noting his notable experience in scaling enterprise relations and leading outstanding teams. Bhatia, enthused by CACTUS' innovative drive in AI and enterprise solutions, sees an opportunity to reshape institutional engagement with cutting-edge technology. His rich background includes significant roles at EXL, American Express, and Ernst & Young, developing highly effective data-driven growth strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)