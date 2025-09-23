Left Menu

Cactus Communications Appoints Siddharth Bhatia to Propel Global Sales Growth

Cactus Communications, a tech leader in AI solutions for scholarly publishing, announces Siddharth Bhatia as Chief Growth Officer, Institutional Sales (West), to enhance its B2B sales operations. Bhatia aims to drive enterprise growth and strengthen market presence. His appointment signals a focus on expansion and innovation in the EMEA regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:26 IST
Cactus Communications Appoints Siddharth Bhatia to Propel Global Sales Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Cactus Communications, a prominent player in the AI-driven solutions landscape for scholarly publishing, has announced the appointment of Siddharth Bhatia as Chief Growth Officer for Institutional Sales (West). Bhatia's primary mandate will be to bolster the company's B2B sales efforts across Western and EMEA regions, focusing on enhancing enterprise growth and accelerating revenue streams.

Entering its third decade, CACTUS is refining its strategies, concentrating on pioneering solutions, forming vital partnerships, and preparing for future growth phases. Bhatia's task is to fortify CACTUS' standing in institutional and enterprise ventures, increasing its market footprint, and sustaining growth. He previously excelled at WNS Global Services, where he expanded the data, analytics, and AI domains.

CEO Akhilesh Ayer expressed confidence in Bhatia's capabilities, noting his notable experience in scaling enterprise relations and leading outstanding teams. Bhatia, enthused by CACTUS' innovative drive in AI and enterprise solutions, sees an opportunity to reshape institutional engagement with cutting-edge technology. His rich background includes significant roles at EXL, American Express, and Ernst & Young, developing highly effective data-driven growth strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus Grapples with Antisemitic Graffiti Amid Political Tensions

Cyprus Grapples with Antisemitic Graffiti Amid Political Tensions

 Israel
2
Human Rights Under Siege: Rising Extremism & Erosion of Freedoms in South Asia

Human Rights Under Siege: Rising Extremism & Erosion of Freedoms in South As...

 Switzerland
3
Sextortion Scandal: Unveiling the Dark Web from Alwar to Bangladesh

Sextortion Scandal: Unveiling the Dark Web from Alwar to Bangladesh

 India
4
Azam Khan Released: Triumph Over Legal Battles

Azam Khan Released: Triumph Over Legal Battles

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025