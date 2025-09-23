Ultraviolette's X-47 Crossover: Revolutionizing Urban Mobility

Bengaluru's Ultraviolette Automotive is scaling up its operations by expanding production and introducing new products to capture both local and international markets. On Tuesday, the company launched the revolutionary X-47 Crossover, distinguished as the world's first electric motorcycle to feature integrated radar technology.

Co-Founder and CEO Narayan Subramaniam shared with PTI that Ultraviolette aims to elevate its brand globally, aspiring to achieve the stature of companies like Apple and Nike. The company targets selling 10,000 units this fiscal year, while increasing its production capacity to 100,000 units per year at its Bengaluru facility.

The X-47 Crossover, priced at Rs 2.49 lakh, is equipped with a long-range radar system designed to enhance rider safety. Launching with a range of 323 km, it caters to both daily commutes and thrilling weekend escapades, setting a new benchmark in the electric two-wheeler market.

