Left Menu

Ultraviolette's X-47 Crossover: Revolutionizing Urban Mobility

Ultraviolette Automotive, aiming for global expansion, launched the X-47 Crossover, the first radar-integrated electric motorcycle. The company plans to increase production to 1 lakh units annually, focusing on domestic growth and European exports. The X-47, priced at Rs 2.49 lakh, ensures safety with advanced technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:02 IST
Ultraviolette's X-47 Crossover: Revolutionizing Urban Mobility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru's Ultraviolette Automotive is scaling up its operations by expanding production and introducing new products to capture both local and international markets. On Tuesday, the company launched the revolutionary X-47 Crossover, distinguished as the world's first electric motorcycle to feature integrated radar technology.

Co-Founder and CEO Narayan Subramaniam shared with PTI that Ultraviolette aims to elevate its brand globally, aspiring to achieve the stature of companies like Apple and Nike. The company targets selling 10,000 units this fiscal year, while increasing its production capacity to 100,000 units per year at its Bengaluru facility.

The X-47 Crossover, priced at Rs 2.49 lakh, is equipped with a long-range radar system designed to enhance rider safety. Launching with a range of 323 km, it caters to both daily commutes and thrilling weekend escapades, setting a new benchmark in the electric two-wheeler market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TikTok Tightens Privacy Measures After Canadian Probe

TikTok Tightens Privacy Measures After Canadian Probe

 Global
2
Amit Shah's Mission: Resolving Gandhinagar's Waterlogging Woes

Amit Shah's Mission: Resolving Gandhinagar's Waterlogging Woes

 India
3
USA Cricket Suspended by ICC Amid Governance Issues

USA Cricket Suspended by ICC Amid Governance Issues

 United Arab Emirates
4
U.S. Calls for Aviation Reform at UN Meeting

U.S. Calls for Aviation Reform at UN Meeting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025