Weather Prompts Early Ryder Cup Ceremony

Organizers at Bethpage Black Course have announced that the Ryder Cup's opening ceremony will be held a day earlier, on Wednesday, to avoid predicted bad weather. Originally set for Thursday, the event will now start at 4 p.m. ET.

The reschedule does not alter initial plans for U.S. and European captains, Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald, to declare their pairings for the first day on the following day. Spectators possess general admission tickets for both Wednesday and Thursday, ensuring they won't miss out on any events.

The weather projection indicates continuous rain at the Long Island site, including on Friday when the three-day competition kicks off, with U.S. President Donald Trump expected to be present.

(With inputs from agencies.)