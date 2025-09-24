Weather Prompts Early Ryder Cup Ceremony
The Ryder Cup's opening ceremony at Bethpage Black Course is moved to Wednesday due to expected inclement weather. Scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, team captains will reveal pairings a day later. Despite the forecast, general admission tickets remain valid, with U.S. President Donald Trump anticipated to attend.
Organizers at Bethpage Black Course have announced that the Ryder Cup's opening ceremony will be held a day earlier, on Wednesday, to avoid predicted bad weather. Originally set for Thursday, the event will now start at 4 p.m. ET.
The reschedule does not alter initial plans for U.S. and European captains, Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald, to declare their pairings for the first day on the following day. Spectators possess general admission tickets for both Wednesday and Thursday, ensuring they won't miss out on any events.
The weather projection indicates continuous rain at the Long Island site, including on Friday when the three-day competition kicks off, with U.S. President Donald Trump expected to be present.
