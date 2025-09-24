Left Menu

TikTok Tightens Child Privacy Measures Amid Canadian Scrutiny

TikTok has agreed to enhance its child protection and data privacy measures following a Canadian investigation. The review revealed inadequacies in blocking children under 13 and safeguarding personal data. As a result, TikTok will bolster age verification and data transparency, while facing criticism amid global regulatory scrutiny.

24-09-2025
TikTok has announced improvements in safeguarding child privacy following a critical Canadian investigation. The inquiry highlighted failures in blocking children under 13 and protecting sensitive data on the app.

Canadian privacy watchdogs reported TikTok's misuse of personal information for marketing, spurring the platform to revise its age-assurance methods. TikTok also committed to enhancing transparency about data usage and restricting targeted advertising to older users.

While TikTok acknowledges some faults, it, alongside many global governments, faces growing scrutiny over data privacy, given its Chinese ownership by ByteDance Ltd. The platform remains under review by policymakers in Canada, the EU, and the US.

