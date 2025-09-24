JBT Marel Unveils Global Production Centre in India, Pioneering Food Processing Innovation
JBT Marel has inaugurated its Global Production Centre in Pune, India, demonstrating a strong commitment to enhancing food processing in the Asia-Pacific region. This strategic initiative aims to bolster India's role in the global food industry, emphasizing innovation and sustainability in food processing technology.
- Country:
- India
JBT Marel, an industry leader in food processing technology, has launched its Global Production Centre (GPC) in Pune, India. This initiative marks a significant milestone in JBT Marel's commitment to serving the Indian and Asia-Pacific markets with top-tier food processing solutions.
The facility was inaugurated by prominent figures including Brian Deck, CEO of JBT Marel, and other key leaders. This move is designed to amplify production capabilities and highlight innovative processes that align with escalating demands for efficient, sustainable food processing in the region.
Speaking during the ceremony, Augusto Rizzolo, Executive Vice President, emphasized on positioning India as a hub for advanced food solutions. This initiative resonates with India's expanding food processing industry, driven by government incentives and rising consumer demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alibaba's AI Ambitions: New Partnerships, Expansions, and Innovations
H1B Visa Fee Hike: A Boost for Indian Talent and US Innovation Challenge
H1B fee hike will hit US startups and innovation more, will have minimal impact on India's IT sector: USISPF Chief
India's Strategic Push: Talent, Innovation, and Clean Energy in Focus
Pioneering Sustainability: India's Red Mud-Derived Silicon Carbide Wafers Shake Up Semiconductor Industry