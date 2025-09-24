Left Menu

JBT Marel Unveils Global Production Centre in India, Pioneering Food Processing Innovation

JBT Marel has inaugurated its Global Production Centre in Pune, India, demonstrating a strong commitment to enhancing food processing in the Asia-Pacific region. This strategic initiative aims to bolster India's role in the global food industry, emphasizing innovation and sustainability in food processing technology.

  • Country:
  • India

JBT Marel, an industry leader in food processing technology, has launched its Global Production Centre (GPC) in Pune, India. This initiative marks a significant milestone in JBT Marel's commitment to serving the Indian and Asia-Pacific markets with top-tier food processing solutions.

The facility was inaugurated by prominent figures including Brian Deck, CEO of JBT Marel, and other key leaders. This move is designed to amplify production capabilities and highlight innovative processes that align with escalating demands for efficient, sustainable food processing in the region.

Speaking during the ceremony, Augusto Rizzolo, Executive Vice President, emphasized on positioning India as a hub for advanced food solutions. This initiative resonates with India's expanding food processing industry, driven by government incentives and rising consumer demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

