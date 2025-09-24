Left Menu

India's Surge in IoT: Unveiling Samsung's AI Home

India witnesses a swift increase in IoT adoption, driven by a young, tech-savvy population, with 30% growth annually. Samsung introduces 'AI Home', integrating smart systems globally. India's R&D significantly contributes to Samsung's innovations, potentially elevating its global IoT adoption rank from third to second.

  • Country:
  • India

India is rapidly embracing IoT-based connected devices, with adoption rates climbing by an estimated 30 percent. This surge is largely driven by the country's young and tech-savvy population, according to a senior Samsung India official.

Samsung has launched 'AI Home', an innovative concept of a connected living space that integrates intelligence across various smart appliances, devices, and services. Amit Kumar Jaiswal, Vice President of Samsung India R&D, highlighted the significant contributions of India's research and development team to global innovations behind this concept.

Jaiswal emphasized that India ranks third in IoT acceptance worldwide, ahead of many tech-savvy countries, and is poised to climb to the second spot soon. Despite not disclosing specific market data, he noted that Samsung has three R&D centers in India, marking the country as a key contributor to global advancements in AI and IoT technology.

