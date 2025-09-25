Left Menu

China stocks rise as tech shares extend rally, Hong Kong up

China stocks rose on Thursday, led by tech shares, as investors remained focus on sector trends during a quiet policy period before major holidays. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.2% at 3,859.62 points, on track to register a 1% gain for the week.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 10:11 IST
China stocks rise as tech shares extend rally, Hong Kong up

China stocks rose on Thursday, led by tech shares, as investors remained focus on sector trends during a quiet policy period before major holidays.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.2% at 3,859.62 points, on track to register a 1% gain for the week. China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.9%. ** "We're sticking with our view of a steady, gradual bull market and maintaining our focus on tech themes," analysts at Topsperity Securities said, adding that the industry trends will continue to be the driver for short-term market direction.

** Trading could be light, given the current policy lull following the Federal Reserve's meeting, China-U.S. leaders' call, and ahead of the National Day and mid-autumn holidays next week, they added. ** Investors were also watching for Thursday's staff-level technical talks between U.S. and Chinese officials at the U.S. Treasury, focused on trade and economic issues, Reuters reported.

** Tech sectors led the gains on Thursday, with the artificial intelligence up 2.9% and semiconductor shares up 0.4%. ** The rare earth sector added 0.9%, following a news report that Group of Seven (G7) members and the European Union are considering price floors to promote rare earth production.

** Financials-related shares dragged on the market, with the banking sector weakening 0.9% and the insurance sector down 0.3%. ** In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.4% at 26,633.81.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied 1.9%, on track to register the eighth straight month of gains. Shares of Alibaba extended gains to a fresh four-year high.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global
2
Make in India transformed India into a global manufacturing powerhouse: Piyush Goyal

Make in India transformed India into a global manufacturing powerhouse: Piyu...

 India
3
Kolkata: Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in parts of city

Kolkata: Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in parts of city

 India
4
Don't spoil peaceful atmosphere of Maharashtra: Nitesh Rane

Don't spoil peaceful atmosphere of Maharashtra: Nitesh Rane

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

Why Women Entrepreneurs in Peru Lag in Informal Firms but Match Men at the Top

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025