Nothing's CMF Takes Giant Leap: Global HQ in India & $100 Million Investment
London-based tech company Nothing announces that its sub-brand CMF will operate as an independent subsidiary with its global headquarters in India. Plans include a $100 million joint venture with Indian firm Optiemus Infracom, aiming for India to become a global production and export hub.
Nothing, a London-based technology firm, announced that its sub-brand CMF will now become an independent subsidiary with global headquarters slated for India.
With plans to make India central to its operations, research and development, and manufacturing, the company sealed a manufacturing joint venture with Indian electronics producer Optiemus Infracom. The partners plan to inject over $100 million into the venture, creating around 1,800 jobs in the next three years.
Nothing's CEO, Carl Pei, met with India's Minister of IT and Electronics, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to discuss the company's journey and future plans in the Indian tech ecosystem.
