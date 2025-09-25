Left Menu

Nothing's CMF Takes Giant Leap: Global HQ in India & $100 Million Investment

London-based tech company Nothing announces that its sub-brand CMF will operate as an independent subsidiary with its global headquarters in India. Plans include a $100 million joint venture with Indian firm Optiemus Infracom, aiming for India to become a global production and export hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:26 IST
Nothing's CMF Takes Giant Leap: Global HQ in India & $100 Million Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nothing, a London-based technology firm, announced that its sub-brand CMF will now become an independent subsidiary with global headquarters slated for India.

With plans to make India central to its operations, research and development, and manufacturing, the company sealed a manufacturing joint venture with Indian electronics producer Optiemus Infracom. The partners plan to inject over $100 million into the venture, creating around 1,800 jobs in the next three years.

Nothing's CEO, Carl Pei, met with India's Minister of IT and Electronics, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to discuss the company's journey and future plans in the Indian tech ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sarkozy's Libyan Connection: Unveiling a Presidential Scandal

Sarkozy's Libyan Connection: Unveiling a Presidential Scandal

 France
2
Sarkozy's Guilt: Charged But Not Fully Convicted

Sarkozy's Guilt: Charged But Not Fully Convicted

 France
3
Selectors Back Padikkal Over Nair for India's Test Series vs. West Indies

Selectors Back Padikkal Over Nair for India's Test Series vs. West Indies

 India
4
Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigations Impact

Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigations Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025