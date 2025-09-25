Nothing's CMF Takes Giant Leap: Global HQ in India & $100 Million Investment

Nothing, a London-based technology firm, announced that its sub-brand CMF will now become an independent subsidiary with global headquarters slated for India.

With plans to make India central to its operations, research and development, and manufacturing, the company sealed a manufacturing joint venture with Indian electronics producer Optiemus Infracom. The partners plan to inject over $100 million into the venture, creating around 1,800 jobs in the next three years.

Nothing's CEO, Carl Pei, met with India's Minister of IT and Electronics, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to discuss the company's journey and future plans in the Indian tech ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)