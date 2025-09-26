Unlocking India's PC Potential: A Youth-Driven Digital Future

India's low PC penetration of just 20% represents a significant market opportunity, according to Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President, HP India. Despite slow market growth, India's young population and GDP growth differentiate it globally, prompting the need for strategic industry innovation.

Dasgupta highlighted that PCs are essential for education, skill development, and employment. She emphasized the importance of making PCs accessible in every home and business, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, to stimulate growth in lesser penetrated segments like MSMEs and consumer households.

HP's strategy focuses on these challenging markets by expanding coverage and developing use cases tailored to consumer needs. The growth in MSMEs and India Inc. indicates a positive shift in commercial segments, bolstered by frequent PC refreshes and collaborations with enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)