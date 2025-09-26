Left Menu

Unlocking India's PC Potential: A Youth-Driven Digital Future

With only 20% PC penetration in India, the market offers immense growth opportunities. Given India's young population and growing GDP, innovative strategies are needed to place PCs in households and businesses. Despite robust growth in the commercial segment, there is rising demand and potential in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:47 IST
India's low PC penetration of just 20% represents a significant market opportunity, according to Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President, HP India. Despite slow market growth, India's young population and GDP growth differentiate it globally, prompting the need for strategic industry innovation.

Dasgupta highlighted that PCs are essential for education, skill development, and employment. She emphasized the importance of making PCs accessible in every home and business, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, to stimulate growth in lesser penetrated segments like MSMEs and consumer households.

HP's strategy focuses on these challenging markets by expanding coverage and developing use cases tailored to consumer needs. The growth in MSMEs and India Inc. indicates a positive shift in commercial segments, bolstered by frequent PC refreshes and collaborations with enterprises.

