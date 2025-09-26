Left Menu

Europe's New Patriot Missile Hub: Boosting Defense Readiness

MBDA plans to increase production of Patriot missiles in Germany if demand grows, with a new plant doubling global PAC 2 capacity by 2026. The joint venture with Raytheon aims to meet Europe's defense needs amid the Ukraine conflict. MBDA anticipates involvement in developing long-range missiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European missile manufacturer MBDA is prepared to boost the output of Patriot air defense missiles at a prospective plant in Germany, contingent on receiving sufficient orders. This information was disclosed by the managing director of MBDA's German division to Reuters.

Despite being in service since the 1980s, U.S. defense firm Raytheon's Patriot remains among the top air defense systems, currently utilized by Ukraine against Russian aggression. As Western nations expand military inventories in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the demand for Patriot missiles and launchers has surged, but supply remains limited.

In a significant development, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain have initiated the creation of Europe's first Patriot production plant. This venture, backed by a €5.1 billion ($5.98 billion) contract for up to 1,000 missiles, is scheduled to commence production by 2026, aiming for first deliveries in 2027.

