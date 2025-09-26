Left Menu

BSNL's 4G Expansion: A New Dawn for Connectivity in Jharkhand

BSNL is implementing a significant 4G rollout in Jharkhand, part of its nationwide plan to enhance connectivity. Projects worth Rs 1,573 crore are underway, with the initiative aiming to cover remote villages. The launch coincides with BSNL's silver jubilee, advancing India's telecom infrastructure towards 5G.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:27 IST
State-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced its plans to execute three major projects valued at Rs 1,573 crore in Jharkhand as part of its nationwide 4G rollout strategy.

During BSNL's silver jubilee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the national 4G rollout from Odisha. This initiative includes the installation of 97,500 mobile towers using indigenous technology, representing a Rs 37,000 crore investment towards advancing India's strategic telecom capabilities under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision, according to Vipul Agarwal, Chief General Manager of BSNL Jharkhand.

BSNL Jharkhand's 4G Saturation Project aims to enhance connectivity in remote and underserved villages, supported by the Digital Bharat Nidhi scheme and in cooperation with the state government. With 755 planned tower installations in Jharkhand, 652 are already operational. Meanwhile, upgrades are also underway for 816 towers in Left Wing Extremism areas under the LWE Phase-I Project.

