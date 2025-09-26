BSNL's 4G Expansion: A New Dawn for Connectivity in Jharkhand

State-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced its plans to execute three major projects valued at Rs 1,573 crore in Jharkhand as part of its nationwide 4G rollout strategy.

During BSNL's silver jubilee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the national 4G rollout from Odisha. This initiative includes the installation of 97,500 mobile towers using indigenous technology, representing a Rs 37,000 crore investment towards advancing India's strategic telecom capabilities under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision, according to Vipul Agarwal, Chief General Manager of BSNL Jharkhand.

BSNL Jharkhand's 4G Saturation Project aims to enhance connectivity in remote and underserved villages, supported by the Digital Bharat Nidhi scheme and in cooperation with the state government. With 755 planned tower installations in Jharkhand, 652 are already operational. Meanwhile, upgrades are also underway for 816 towers in Left Wing Extremism areas under the LWE Phase-I Project.

(With inputs from agencies.)