Inferno Disrupts Digital Backbone in South Korea

A fire at South Korea's state data infrastructure center has temporarily halted several online government services. The blaze, which impacted crucial digital functions, was reported by Yonhap News Agency. Authorities are investigating the cause while working urgently to restore disrupted services.

A destructive fire erupted at South Korea's state data infrastructure center, resulting in a temporary shutdown of key online government services, according to reports from the Yonhap news agency.

The unexpected incident has sent numerous digital platforms into disarray, as technicians strive to restore normalcy.

Authorities are actively probing the fire's origins, striving to prevent any future disruptions of such critical magnitude.

