India Celebrates Milestone with Indigenous 4G Technology Launch
India becomes the fifth country to develop indigenous 4G technology, marking a major step in its self-reliance journey. The launch of BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, promises to revolutionize telecommunication infrastructure and boost Digital India initiatives.
- Country:
- India
In a significant leap for telecommunication infrastructure, India has joined the elite league of countries capable of developing indigenous 4G technology. The recent inauguration of BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks a historic milestone for the nation.
This achievement positions India as only the fifth country, alongside China, Myanmar, South Korea, and Sweden, to possess such advanced technology. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighted this as a momentous occasion, particularly benefiting students in remote areas, the tourism sector, and online education.
Shinde lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Modi for revitalizing BSNL, which emerged profitable after years. He emphasized the government's commitment to accelerating India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, bolstering its status on the global stage.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- 4G
- technology
- BSNL
- Digital India
- telecommunication
- Modi
- Swadeshi
- indigenous
- self-reliance
ALSO READ
Bihar's Election Countdown: PM Modi's Rs 10,000 Scheme Sparks Controversy
Odisha's Transformative Journey Under PM Modi's Vision
PM Modi Celebrated as a Global Peace Advocate by Hiroshima's Atomic Bomb Survivors
Modi's Call for Self-Reliance and Progress in Odisha
PM Modi's Mega Boost for Odisha: Rs 60,000 Crore Development Projects Unveiled