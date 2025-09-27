India Celebrates Milestone with Indigenous 4G Technology Launch

In a significant leap for telecommunication infrastructure, India has joined the elite league of countries capable of developing indigenous 4G technology. The recent inauguration of BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks a historic milestone for the nation.

This achievement positions India as only the fifth country, alongside China, Myanmar, South Korea, and Sweden, to possess such advanced technology. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighted this as a momentous occasion, particularly benefiting students in remote areas, the tourism sector, and online education.

Shinde lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Modi for revitalizing BSNL, which emerged profitable after years. He emphasized the government's commitment to accelerating India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, bolstering its status on the global stage.