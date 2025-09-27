Left Menu

India Celebrates Milestone with Indigenous 4G Technology Launch

India becomes the fifth country to develop indigenous 4G technology, marking a major step in its self-reliance journey. The launch of BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, promises to revolutionize telecommunication infrastructure and boost Digital India initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane/Pune | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:04 IST
India Celebrates Milestone with Indigenous 4G Technology Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap for telecommunication infrastructure, India has joined the elite league of countries capable of developing indigenous 4G technology. The recent inauguration of BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks a historic milestone for the nation.

This achievement positions India as only the fifth country, alongside China, Myanmar, South Korea, and Sweden, to possess such advanced technology. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighted this as a momentous occasion, particularly benefiting students in remote areas, the tourism sector, and online education.

Shinde lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Modi for revitalizing BSNL, which emerged profitable after years. He emphasized the government's commitment to accelerating India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, bolstering its status on the global stage.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Dozen Injured

Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Dozen Injured

 India
2
Nair's Stand: A Controversy Over Sabarimala

Nair's Stand: A Controversy Over Sabarimala

 India
3
Amit Shah Accuses Opposition of Favoring Infiltrators Ahead of Bihar Polls

Amit Shah Accuses Opposition of Favoring Infiltrators Ahead of Bihar Polls

 India
4
Himalayan Unity: Addressing Fragile Ecosystems at the 12th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit

Himalayan Unity: Addressing Fragile Ecosystems at the 12th Sustainable Mount...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025