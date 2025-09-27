India's Telecommunication Leap: Modi Launches BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G Stack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, marking India's entry into nations producing telecom equipment. Over 97,500 mobile 4G towers were also launched. This expansion will connect remote areas, benefiting rural education, agriculture, and healthcare. These towers, costing around Rs 37,000 crore, are 5G-ready.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has positioned India at the forefront of telecom infrastructure with the inauguration of BSNL's indigenous 'Swadeshi' 4G stack. This marks a proud moment for India, joining a global league of nations that produce their own telecom equipment.
Celebrating BSNL's silver jubilee, Modi commissioned over 97,500 4G towers, built with indigenous technology at an investment of Rs 37,000 crore. This launch symbolizes a historic leap, as India no longer relies on foreign technology for advancements like 2G, 3G, and 4G services.
This project is set to transform connectivity for over two crore citizens, particularly benefiting remote and rural areas. From facilitating online education for children to providing telemedicine resources for patients, this initiative promises broad socio-economic perks. Notably, the 4G towers are also future-ready for 5G technology.
